COVID-19 numbers by zip code

May 3, 2020 By Barbara Ball Leave a Comment

SCDHEC’s latest update for coronavirus case numbers in the following Blythewood and Fairfield County zip codes.

BLYTHEWOOD 47 reported cases (0 new)

289 Estimated Cases

336 Total Possible Cases

FAIRFIELD COUNTY68 reported cases (26 new)

418 Estimated Cases

486 Total Possible Cases

2 Deaths (both reported 4/23/2020)

Because DHEC does not report specific case numbers for several of the ZIP codes in Fairfield County any more, we are not able to give an accurate breakdown of cases by ZIP code, only totals for the county.

Latest update: Sunday, May 3 at 4:24 p.m.

