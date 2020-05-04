Driver of UTV rollover crash identified

By

BLAIR – The driver who was killed in a rollover crash of a UTV in western Fairfield County has been identified by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

Elly Gross, 18, of Columbia, died when the 2019 Kubota side-by-side UTV she was driving left the road, causing it to roll over, ejecting Gross.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Fort Wagner Road, east of Blair, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis.

Two passengers were injured in the crash and were transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been made known to the media at this time.

The two passengers were restrained, but the driver was not according to Highway Patrol officials.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.