Farmers Market opens May 16

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Farmers & Artisans Market will open Saturday, May 16 in the new Market Building located at 117 E. Washington Street.

Local venders will offer fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, crafts and more.

Social distancing protocol will be in place for the safety of citizens and vendors. Customers and vendors are encouraged to wear masks. There is minimal contact in the producing and harvesting of these foods. The offerings will be fresh and local.

“Stop by and see what’s new,” Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce President Gene Stephens said. “Be early and get first pick. Enjoy music and visiting and enjoy yourself while you support Fairfield’s farmers and artisans.”

For more information call the Fairfield Camber at 803-635-4242 or Valerie Clowney at 627-0489.