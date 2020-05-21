By

WINNSBORO – The first of three mobile food pantries scheduled for distribution in Fairfield County gave out more than a hundred bags of free groceries on Saturday at the Fairfield County administration building. Two more giveaways are scheduled. The next one is set for Saturday, May 23 from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Ridgeway Fire Station 350 South Palmer St., Ridgeway. The third one will be held Saturday, May 30 from 12 noon – 2 p.m., at the Jenkinsville Fire Station, 7104 U. S. Hwy 215 S., Jenkinsville.

The food drives are hosted by the Fairfield County Council in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank, in response to the COVID-19 pademic. Non-perishable food will be distributed to the first 100 cars (one tote bag per car.) Drive-thru service only.