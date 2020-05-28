Fawn visits Blythewood family

By

BLYTHEWOOD – When the Waden family walked out of their house on Sandfield Road to get in their car Sunday afternoon, they spotted an animal underneath the vehicle. It was a fawn.

Zuri Waden visits with fawn.

Sam Waden called wildlife officials and were told not to touch the fawn, to let it go on its way, that fawns are born with a scent and touching it could attract predators.

To the delight of Waden’s daughter Zuri, the newborn fawn wobbled right over to her. It then walked into the tree line, where it presumably was supposed to be waiting for its mom.

Officials told Waden that mother deer traditionally station their fawns somewhere in the woods for the day and come back for them in the evening after foraging for food.