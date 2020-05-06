By

Young

WINNSBORO – Former Fairfield County Sheriff Herman Young has died.

Sheriff Young served the county for 22 years and resigned in 2014. During his service to the county, he was the 2011-12 Sheriff’s Association’s President and was Sheriff of the Year in 1996.

A statement on the SC Sheriffs’ Association Facebook page states: He was a gentleman and the consummate professional. He served as a mentor to many, both in the community and within his profession.

