Free meals for seniors in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA – What began last month as a Richland County project to serve five free meals a week for senior citizens age 60 and over during the Time of Corona, has now been funded to serve 16 counties, including Fairfield County where the Fairfield County Council on Aging is handling the distribution of the meals.

The expansion came as the result of an infusion of funds from Blue Cross Blue Shield to serve an additional 245,000 free meals.

The meals are free and are catered by Southern Way caterers.

Beginning this week, as part of a five week initiative, senior citizens in Fairfield County can pick up five free meals each week. Meals are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The meals are available to be picked up at the following locations Wednesdays and Fridays.

On Wednesdays, meals can be picked up at McCrory Liston School of Technology between 1 and 2:30 p.m. at 1978 State Highway 215 in Blair.

On Fridays, meals can be picked up at Geiger Elementary School, located at 150 TM, Cook Lane, Ridgeway between 10 and 11:30 a.m. or at Fairfield Middle School, located at 728 U. S. Highway 321 Bypass in Winnsboro, between 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Those picking up meals must meet the following requirements: