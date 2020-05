By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County School District’s Superintendent Dr. J. R. Green has been named one of three finalists for the title of Superintendent of the Year for South Carolina, according to a post that appeared on the district’s website on Sunday. No other information has been made available by the district or the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) about the honor.

Green was hired by the school district in 2012 and oversees eight schools in the district.