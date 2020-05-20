Oops! Pot alarm brings deputies

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Angelo A. Noce, 37, on Thursday, May 7 after responding to an alarm call at Noce’s residence, 230 Doty Road Extension in Winnsboro.

Noce

Upon arrival, deputies found a window that had been broken during a possible attempted burglary. Following standard protocol for alarm responses, deputies checked the exterior of the residence and observed, through the broken window, marijuana plants growing in buckets.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, deputies seized an elaborate marijuana growing operation. Including marijuana plants, a ventilation system, heating and cooling systems, chemicals and grow lights.

Noce was arrested for Manufacturing Marijuana.