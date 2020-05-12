Procession to honor former Sheriff Young

By

Members of law enforcement throughout South Carolina will gather to honor former Sheriff Herman Young on Wednesday.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Former Fairfield County Sheriff Herman Young will be honored with a procession on Wednesday, May 13 at 3 p.m.

The procession was organized to honor Young one week after passing away following an extended illness.

Members of law enforcement throughout South Carolina will gather at the former Walmart parking lot in Winnsboro and travel Highway 321 Bypass North to Route 34 West before turning on to State Road 20-12 in Blair. At that point, the procession will proceed to 18 Mile Creek Road before circling around Blair Road.

Citizens greeting the procession are asked to practice safe distancing alone the procession route.