Richland County Council candidates have their say

Incumbent Joyce Dickerson

I want the voters to know that I am deeply concerned about the effects the COVID-19 Pandemic is having on people around the world. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones many without having an opportunity to be by their sides to give them a hug; hold their hand and say goodbye. The projected challenges that we face requires proven strong experience courageous leadership. This is not a time for on-the-job training for inexperience individual without the necessary business, neighborhood and community resources to affectively address the “uncertainties” COVID-19 pandemic imposes. The trajectory for this pandemic requires experience leadership to assist with the navigation through these uncertain times to restore normalcy. We are in the middle of an uncertain crisis of which lives are at risk. The following information should prove that I am a resourceful proven dependable leader working to help to move this County forward.

I am pleased to report that during my tenure, I have faced numerous challenges of which I have addressed through over 50,000 emails, attended of 400 community/neighborhood meetings, addressed over 1,200 phone calls and countless text messages. Strongly engaged in community partnership and development through numerous civic organizations to include China and India. I am the past Chair and Vice Chair of Richland County Council; Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (CMRTA/COMET), Central Midlands Council of Governments (CMCOG); I currently serve on the Executive Board. The first Council woman to serve as Chair of the National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL), served on the Multimodal Transportation Steering Committee under Secretary Ray LaHood. Chair of the Federal Communications Commission Intergovernmental Advisory Committee (IAC); Chair of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Telecommunication and Technology Committee the appointment of the South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC); Chair (SCAC) County Coalition, Current Chair (CMCOG) Transportation Sub-Committee, Richland County Administration and Finance Committee; and former Chair of Development and Service Committee. Past President of the South Carolina Democratic Women Council (DWC) and Richland County Democratic Women (RCDW). I began my political career at the Kingswood precinct in 1982 where I have served on all office including the executive committee. I have served as a delegates from the precinct to National Conventions. I ran unsuccessfully for the South Carolina House of Representative 1996; in addition I was the South Democratic Nominee for the United Senator. I am listed the Library of Congress.

Married to retired Air Force SSgt. Matthew together we have two children Mark Dickerson and MeLicia (MeMe) Dickerson Spurgeon. A graduate of Midlands Tech and Benedict College. I am retired Independent Business Owner (IBO) and Compliance Auditor. Member of Christian Life Church (Assembly of God).

Challenger Derrek Pugh

Citizen-centered and serving with integrity and transparency

When my wife and I looked to build our first home, we established a few non-negotiables: The home had to be in Richland County, located in the County’s District 2, and wherever we built, we would be committed, community servants.

When establishing roots, we were seeking not just a dwelling, we were searching for a forever community. We have stayed true to these tenants and are exceptionally proud of being residents of District 2. The county’s amenities, reputation, people and natural landscapes make it appealing. As your next Councilman, I will maintain, sustain and protect these elements and quality of life ideals held so near and dear to all us: quality schools, safe communities, competitive jobs, effective infrastructure, SMART residential development and growth, and access to your representative.

I believe this council seat belongs to all District 2 voters. My oath is to be your voice and advocate. Your families, neighborhoods, communities, futures, will be the basis of all my decisions. I will always ask: How will this decision impact my constituents? Will this decision enhance my constituents’ lives and put them first? To support these commitments, my platform encompasses four basic principles:

A Smart County (Infrastructure, Jobs, Housing, Economic Development, Entertainment, Transportation)

A Healthy County (Community Wellness Opportunities, Partnerships with Healthcare Systems/Centers, Food desert Elimination)

An Active County (Enhanced County Recreational Services for Children and Adults including Needed Athletic Fields)

A Comm”YOU”nity (Attentive listening and collaboration with constituents, and continuous connections and communication throughout my term of service)

These frameworks are not achievable without being accountable to voters, keeping voters informed, being honest, and handling County resources (human, financial and technical) with sound judgement.

My educational experience, community involvement and professional development training have prepared me for this leadership role:

Commissioner – Blythewood Planning Commission

(Former) Vice Chairman, Blythewood Board of Zoning and Appeals

Deputy Director, SC Youth Challenge Academy; an entity of the South Carolina National Guard

Leadership Columbia Graduate; a Leadership Development Program founded by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce to provide our community with an enduring source of diverse leaders prepared and committed to serving their region.

Membership Committee, Capital City Club

Board Member – Ray of Hope (USDA) Hunger Prevention Program

Member, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated

B.A. Degree: Benedict College and Master’s Degree: Webster’s University

My wife, a registered nurse, attended Auburn University (Bachelor of Science) and Western Governors University (Master’s Degree).

It is my prayer that you will find me worthy of your support, trust and vote. Together, we can and will, keep moving District II and Blythewood Forward!

Allow me to return this Council Seat to you.

Follow Team Derrek at [email protected] (803) 470-5747