SC House District 41 candidates have their say

Annie McDaniel

Charlene Herring

SC Rep. Annie E. McDaniel

I know District 41 and will fight for it because Fairfield is home. I am a lifelong resident of Fairfield County and educated by our public schools. I am a proud alumna of the University of South Carolina where I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in Accounting and my Master’s Degree in Public Administration. I also completed two Ph.D. level education administration courses in Finance while earning my Master’s Degree.

I know the value of education and the love our teachers pour into our children. In 2000, I was elected to and served 18 years as a member of the Fairfield County School District Board of Trustees, fighting for our children, teachers, and public schools. During my tenure on the School Board, I was elected to the State School Boards Association Board and served locally as Board Chair, Secretary, Finance Committee Chair, Student Hearing Committee member, and Delegate to the SCSBA Delegate Assembly. My work and experience with students, parents, and teachers fundamentally impacted how I view public service.

This experience served as a backdrop for my 2018 campaign to represent District 41 in the South Carolina State House. With a rich background serving in the field of education, you allowed me to expand my service and tackle the challenges we face as a community in the fields of healthcare, economic empowerment, environmental protection, and quality of life. I am proud of the blessings my constituents have received as a result of my service to District 41.

In November of 2018, I was elected to the SC General Assembly. My 2018 bid was historic because I became the first African American since reconstruction, and the only African American woman to represent District 41. This history has been humbling and has inspired me to fight for ALL South Carolinians. Our destiny as a State and District are truly tied together as one and I am committed to ensuring that our destiny is bright!

During my first year in office, noteworthy accomplishments included being the first freshman legislator to get a bill passed (E-Rate expansion) and my appointment as a SC State Director for the National Women in Government Organization. Additionally, I serve on the Medical, Military, Public, and Municipal Affairs Committee.

I would be honored to receive your support on June 9th. The Governor recently signed a bill allowing no excuse absentee voting during this primary. I encourage you to visit scvotes.org to request an absentee ballot and vote now through June 8th. You may also absentee vote in-person through June 8th at Midlands Technical College’s Fairfield Campus.

I am proud of the work I have accomplished thus far and am dedicated to continuing to fight for you and your families.

Challenger Charlene Herring

A Voice for Education, Business, Towns and Cities

As a lifelong educator, small business entrepreneur and former mayor, I am now a candidate for SC House District 41 which encompasses Chester, Fairfield and Richland Counties.

The pandemic does not care if we are Democrat or Republican. We are all in this together and my mission is to be our voice for education, business and towns and cities in the new “normal”. It will require a flexible vision as well as creative and collaborative problem solving strategies to recover our economy.

America was built and will survive this pandemic on the backs of business and industry, but continued assistance must come from all levels of government and in different formats. I am a small business owner myself, a member of the Board of Directors of the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce and a former three-term mayor of Ridgeway. I had the opportunity to lead the initiative for accelerated business growth in our community. I understand the value of a team approach and the necessity to develop strong partnerships to assist small businesses in re-inventing themselves through training, business start-ups, e-commerce and monetary incentives.

My passion for education is evident. I have been recognized early in my profession as a SC State Teacher of the Year Finalist. I want to use my extensive and successful career experience in public education, both teaching and administration, to make some real improvements in the way we educate our children. I plan to visit classrooms and schools to see and hear firsthand the prevalent needs of educators and students. I want to engage the public and to work personally to support the implementation of teacher retention strategies as well as the accessibility of broadband internet service for all students at home.

Regarding towns and cities, I will work to secure reliable funding levels through legislation concerning the Local Government Fund so government entities can continue to provide the needed services of safety, health care, infrastructure, recreation and cultural activities for their citizens. I will support local and fiscal accountability and management of resources that are critical to serving citizens and governing efficiently and effectively.

I am prepared to bring a lifetime of public service and merge it with my strong work ethic to make the quality of life better for all of us in House District 41. I can do it if you will give me the opportunity.

Please visit HerringforSCHouseDistrict41.website or my Facebook page for more information.