Photo: @CammWess Instagram

Blythewood resident Camm Wess advanced to the finals round of NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday. Wess, who originally was on Team Legend, was stolen by Coach Kelly Charkson, but ended up back on John Legend’s team. Wess secured his spot in the finale with his own rendition of Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow.” Wess will compete against the other top-5 finalists in Monday’s finale.