A New Beginning

WINNSBORO – The 2019-2020 school year at Fairfield Central High School and Richard Winn Academy was different as were this year’s graduation ceremonies redesigned by social distancing. It was also wonderful in new and meaningful ways. It will be remembered as the year when everyone – teachers and students alike – tried harder to make end-of-year memories, celebrate accomplishments and appreciate each other. One by one, student speakers at each school highlighted the seniors’ creativity and perseverance in finding new ways to fulfill their senior- year dreams, to learn via zoom and Facebook and even new ways to move forward in a world abruptly interrupted by a pandemic.