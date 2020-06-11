A Long Goodbye

By

BLYTHEWOOD – It was a long, emotional goodbye as the hundred or so vehicles slowly moved through the balloon lined driveway where teachers waved and shouted goodbyes and ‘happy summer’ in front of Round Top Elementary school on Rimer Pond Road. “They’re still coming!” one teacher exclaimed in awe after 45 minutes.

The drive-thru was a substitute for the school’s annual end of year program. The students, popping out of roof tops of family cars, occasionally thrust hand written cards and papers toward their teachers who stepped toward the cars to get them. Horns honked and everyone waved and shouted.

It was the end of a tumultuous year, but the sentiments were the same. And this year, maybe stronger.