County offers free recycling June 27

COLUMBIA – Richland County residents are encouraged to drop off unwanted household items at the free Richland Recycles Day event, set for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

Residents should enter Gate 12 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive, to drop off items. Workers will direct drivers to various drop-off stations and unload acceptable items from vehicles. To maintain social distancing, residents are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Acceptable items include: electronics, scrap metal, tires, household hazardous waste, paper for shredding, and cooking oil. Mattresses, motor oil, wood and wooden furniture will not be accepted. Commercial or business drop-off is not accepted.

If you have questions about particular items, call Solid Waste & Recycling at 803-576-2440. For more information and to register, visit the County’s Facebook page.