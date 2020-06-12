Derrek Pugh’s win over County Councilwoman Joyce Dickerson survives recount.

By

BREAKING – A recount of the close vote between Richland County Councilwoman Joyce Dickerson and challenger Derrek Pugh has been completed as of Thursday evening and the numbers from the day of election stand – Derrek Pugh, 2708; Joyce Dickerson, 2,656. Pugh is the winner.

Under South Carolina state law, a recount is automatically triggered if the margin of victory separating the winning candidate from the second-place finisher is no more than one percent of the total votes cast for that office. The total number of votes cast was 5,417. Pugh won by 52 votes, and that number was within that one percent.

Dickerson had served on Richland County Council for 12 years.