Fairfield parks, playgrounds, tennis courts open with guidelines

Summer Day Camp Canceled Due to COVID-19

WINNSBORO – The good news is that the Fairfield County Parks and Recreation reopened its parks, playgrounds and tennis courts on June 1 with social distancing restrictions in place. The bad news is that the summer day camp has been canceled.

“We know that many campers were looking forward to this year’s Summer Day Camp, but with the health and safety concerns, we feel it is best to cancel this year,” Fairfield County Parks and Recreation Director Russell Price said. “The health and safety of everyone is our first priority. This decision was made after many discussions and meetings with our department and County Administration.

“We’re excited for the reopening of our parks, playgrounds and tennis courts,” Price said. “We understand that people are ready to get back to various activities, but with that being said we emphasize caution.”

Patrons using the parks, playgrounds and tennis courts must stay at least six feet (two arms’ length) away from non-related persons. Patrons are asked not to gather in groups of 10 or more and should not congregate with people who aren’t from their household.

In addition, the public is advised all sites are deemed as, ‘use at your own risk’.

Recreation offices, fitness rooms, rentals and basketball gyms will remain closed until further notice. FCPR will work towards opening additional facilities in phases based on orders issued by Fairfield County Administration and in compliance with CDC and SCDHEC guidelines.

For more information, call Lucas Vance at 803-635-9114 or email him at [email protected]