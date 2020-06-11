Fanning, McDaniel win big

By

Sen. Mike Fanning and wife Stephanie, with Rep. Annie McDaniel and Gladden Williams. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – In the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, State Sen. Mike Fanning (Dist. 17) and House Rep. Annie McDaniel (Dist. 41) both took home big wins to represent their party in November for second terms.

Fanning kept his seat with 7,823 votes (67.93%) to former House Dist. 41 representative MaryGail Douglas’s 3,694 votes (32.07%). District 17 covers Fairfield, Chester and part of York County. Fanning did not immediately return The Voice’s phone request for a comment.

Fanning will face Republican candidate Erin Mosley of Chester in the November election.

McDaniel, with 4,811 votes (71.01%) resisted newcomer Charlene Herring of Ridgeway with 1,964 votes (28.99%). She will serve a two-year term.

“I just want to thank the voters in District 41 for re-electing me,” McDaniel said. “The strong showing shows they appreciate the style of service I’ve provided them, and I want them to know that I’ll continue to be a public servant and for them to stay involved in the political process and hold us governmental officials accountable.

McDaniel will face Republican candidate Jennifer Brecheisen of Chester in the November election.