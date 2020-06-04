Free PPE to be distributed at The Manor

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Free personal protection equipment (PPE) will be distribute at the Manor from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day from June 4 through June 12 or while supply lasts.

Residents of Blythewood will receive a bag with 2 surgical masks, 2 pair of gloves and hand sanitizer refill for one personal bottle, 8oz or less.

The PPE is part of the national stock pile of PPE sent to states to support counties with various operations locally.

Doko Manor is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle in Doko Park.

For more information, call Town Hall, 803-754-0501.