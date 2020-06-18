Free showing of Lion King set for June 26

By

WINNSBORO – The Winnsboro Summer Movie Series kicks off on Friday, June 26, with the showing of The Lion King in the former Walmart parking lot on the Bypass.

The drive-in movie event is sponsored by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and funded by the Town of Winnsboro (with thanks to Pharmalite). The movie night is free and designed for family fun.

The movie begins about 8:30 p.m. Movie goers are encouraged to bring their own movie snacks and drinks, but are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. Sound for the movie will be transmitted through an FM radio station.

“This is a fun event for families to get out and enjoy the outdoors in this nice weather,” said Chamber president Gene Stephens. “But we want everyone to be safe. Bring the kids and join your neighbors for a really great evening of family entertainment.”

The former Walmart parking lot is located at 721 US Hwy 321 Bypass. For information about the event, call 803-635-4242.