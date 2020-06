By

BLYTHEWOOD – Free COVID-19 testing will be available in the Blythewood area on June 8, 10 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Westwood High School., located at 180 Turkey Farm Road. This is the first time that testing will be in the Blythewood area.

Testing is free and available to all members of the public. Walk-up and drive-thru options are available. Testing is provided by the Medical University of South Carolina.