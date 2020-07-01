Richland Two Superintendent contracts COVID-19

By

COLUMBIA – In an email to the news media, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Barron Davis disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Over the weekend I started experiencing mild symptoms, including a sore throat and fever, and was tested on Sunday, June 28, 2020,” Davis wrote. “Following the recommended guidelines, I will isolate for 10 days from the date of my test and until I am symptom free for 72 hours.”

Davis said that, prior to his diagnosis, he had taken every precaution possible, including wearing a mask, maintaining at least six feet from others and working remotely as much as possible.

“As a result, no district employees are considered to have been in “close contact” with me,” Davis said.

According to S.C. DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “close contact” is defined as being within six feet of someone for at least 15 minutes.

Davis said he wanted to share the news the district in an effort to be open and transparent as the community, state and country continue to deal with the pandemic.

“I urge you to take this virus very seriously because it can affect anyone,” Davis said. “My family and I are taking the necessary precautions to ensure our health and safety, and we appreciate your thoughts and concern during this time. Please keep yourself and your loved ones as safe as possible.”

Dr. Davis participated remotely in the zoomed school board meeting held tonight.