SCDMV extensions expire June 30

COLUMBIA – Extensions to expiration dates of some products the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) issues will end on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

In March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SCDMV issued guidance extending the expiration date of some SCDMV-related products such as identification cards, driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations, and parking placards which were set to expire between March and June 2020.

These extensions end on June 30, 2020, and SCDMV-related documents must be in compliance with South Carolina Law by July 1, 2020 or drivers and vehicle owners will possibly face suspensions or late fees.

“We understand these have been unprecedented times and we wanted to give customers one less deadline to worry about during the crisis,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “If you took advantage of the extension to an expiration date on a driver’s license, identification card, vehicle registration or parking placard, now is the time to make an appointment at an SCDMV branch or visit SCDMVOnline.com and renew these documents to avoid penalties.”

As of July 1, 2020, all South Carolina identification cards and driver’s licenses, commercial or non-commercial, must be properly renewed to be considered valid.

As of July 1, 2020, vehicles with white March, April, May, or June registration decals will be considered expired and unable to legally drive on South Carolina roads. In addition, late fees will begin applying to renewals of these vehicle registrations on July 1, 2020.

As of July 1, 2020, all temporary parking placards must be properly renewed to be considered valid for use.

Vehicles that have traceable temporary license plates with expiration dates in March, April, May, or June of 2020 must be properly titled and registered no more than 45 days after July 1, 2020. Traceable temporary license plates with expiration dates outside of those above will be considered out of compliance.

Customers should go visit the agency website at SCDMVonline.com to see if they can renew their product online or to schedule an appointment at a SCDMV branch office. Customers who are unable to get an appointment at an SCDMV branch office before June 30, 2020 will not be excused from owing late fees or facing penalties.