Woman arrested for beating her dog

By

WINNSBORO – A Winnsboro woman was arrested May 30 for beating her dog.

Roach

After receiving a call about the mistreatment of a dog on Winter Street in Winnsboro, a Fairfield County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the location of the reported incident where he witnessed Willie Margaret Roach, 66, beating a dog, according to the incident report.

According to the deputy, the woman was holding the dog down by the head with one hand and beating the dog with the other hand.

Asked why she was beating the dog, the deputy reported she replied that the dog wouldn’t stay in the yard.

The deputy spoke with a neighbor who stated she had witnessed Roach beating the dog on several occasions, and on one occasion, the neighbor said in a written statement, she witnessed Roach beating the dog with what appeared to be a broom handle, according to the deputy’s report.

Roach was arrested and charged with ill treatment to animals.

The deputy contacted the Fairfield County Animal Control which took the dog into custody.

Roach was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.