Drive-In Movie

WINNSBORO – More than 70 vehicles packed with families filled the parking lot of the former Wal-Mart Friday night to watch The Lion King on the big screen. Organized by the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce and made possible by the Town of Winnsboro, it was the most successful movie night the Chamber has sponsored, according to Chamber president Gene Stephens.

“We had perfect weather, a great movie and lots of fun for families,” Stephens said. “It was a great way for everyone to get out and do something fun while still practicing social distancing.”