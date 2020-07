By

RIDGEWAY – The Fairfield Farmers & Artisans Market co-manager Valerie Clowney, right, welcomes customer Jon G. Ward to the market’s satellite location in Ridgeway. Eleven vendors were located in the Cotton Yard with fresh-picked corn-on-the-cob, other garden vegetables, honey, micro-greens, tie-dyed wearables, eggs, local meats and more.

The market is open from 4 – 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays. To become a vendor at the Winnsboro or Ridgeway locations, call 803-627-0489.