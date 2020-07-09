JV, RW town elections set for July 14

By

WINNSBORO – After being postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, municipal elections are set for July 14, for both the Town of Jenkinsville and the Town of Ridgeway.

Jenkinsville

Two town council seats and the office of mayor are up for election, but only one candidate is running for one of the council seats, one candidate for mayor and no one filed for the other council seat.

Current mayor Gregrey Ginyard is the only candidate for mayor. His wife, Betty, is running for one of the council seats and no one filed for the seat currently held by Joseph McBride.

The Jenkinsville precinct (Jenkinsville Volunteer Fire Department at 7104 State Highway 215 S., in Jenkinsville,) will be open for voting from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14.

Ridgeway

In Ridgeway, two town council seats are open for election.

Current Councilman Donald Prioleau will be running for his seat. Former councilwoman Belva Bush Belton is running for the seat currently held by Angela Harrison, who is not seeking re-election.

The Ridgeway precinct (Former Ridgeway Fire Department at 170 S. Palmer Street in Ridgeway) will be open for voting from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14.

Voting Guidelines

Only citizens residing in the city limits of the two towns and are properly registered to vote will be eligible to vote in this election. Check voter registration information at SCVotes.org.

At 11 a.m. on Election Day, the county election commission will begin examination of the absentee ballot return envelopes for both towns at 315 S. Congress St in Winnsboro.

On Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m., the county election commission will hold a hearing to determine the validity of ballots challenged in these elections and certify the results. This hearing will be held at the Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 315 S. Congress St., Winnsboro.