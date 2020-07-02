Bengal grads commit to colleges

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Two more recent Bengal baseball graduates have committed to continue their baseball careers at the collegiate level.

Utility player Michael Gregory committed to University of South Carolina Sumter on May 6. Jansen Stokes followed later in May with a commitment to North Greenville University.

“Michael is a very talented player who had some huge moments in our state championship run last year,” Blythewood head coach Banks Faulkner said in a senior tribute tweet. “He worked so hard to come back from a serious injury this year in record time… He has a bright future ahead in the game of baseball.”

Stokes, an infielder, said his best memory as a Bengal was winning the district championship when the team was down in the last inning.

“Jansen is what our program is about,” Faulkner said in Stokes’ senior tribute. “He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve coached. He makes everyone around him better every day. He is the closest thing I’ve had to a coach on the field. We became extremely close. He will make a college team better.”