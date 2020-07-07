Body found inside burned out car in Blair

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an arson/death investigation after a body, burned beyond recognition, was discovered about 11 p.m. on July 5 inside a burned out vehicle off Highway 34 in Blair.

When Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a hunt club property located between Possum Branch Road and Zion Hopewell Church Road off State Highway 34 East, they discovered a 2017 white Jeep Grand Cherokee located approximately 150 yards off the roadway fully engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters extinguished the fire, deputies found a body in the back seat of the burned out Jeep. The body was so badly burned that the gender and race could not be determined, according to the report.

The crime is being investigated by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and the Fairfield County Coroner’s office.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.