December 10, 1937 – July 17, 2020

COL James R Young, 82 passed away Friday, July 17 2020. He lived a fulfilling life of service to his family, the United States and his many friends around the country.

James graduated from Texas A&M College in 1960 and spent the next 30 years serving in the U.S. Army before settling in Blythewood, SC.

He was preceded in death by his father, COL William W Young; mother Marie Young; and brother Bill.

James is survived by his wife Brenda; sons Jim (Christie) and David (Joni); daughter Tracey; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and his sister Marie Thiele (Richard).

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central SC Chapter of the American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street, Columbia SC 29201; or the Heartworm Project, www.heartwormproject.org.

