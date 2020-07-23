Distinguished Riders and Scholars

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Fairfield Central High School’s 2020 valedictorian Sheldon Johnson picked up another scholarship Sunday when the Distinguished Riders Motorcycle Club presented him with a check for $500 at a restaurant in Blythewood. Brian Gray, spokesperson for the club, praised Johnson, who was the third son in his family to be named valedictorian at FCHS and also served in many leadership roles during his high school career. Gray called Johnson exemplary as a scholar and as a person. Johnson will attend Clemson University in the fall.

Presenting the check, at left, are Gray, left, and on the right, club vice president Tracy Spearman and club treasurer is Jimmy Slade. The club is made up of retired servicemen. They present scholarships each year to one male and one female high school graduate. In the photo below, club members are shown with Johnson and the female graduate awardee, Nailah Hicks of Spring Valley High School.