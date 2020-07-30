Fairfield Electric to hold virtual meeting

By

Annual Meeting To Include Drive-Thru Registration & Voting

BLYTHEWOOD – The Board of Trustees of Fairfield Electric Cooperative has rescheduled the Annual Meeting of Members for August 28 due to COVID-19.

The meeting will be significantly different this year. Due to safety concerns with Covid-19, coming together as a large group would bring great risk. This year, members will not attend in person. The business meeting will be livestreamed on the cooperative’s website at 6 p.m. on August 28. Only the board of trustees, committee representatives and key staff will be present.

Registration and voting

Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s member-consumers will be able to register at drive-thru registration and voting sites Monday August 24 through Friday August 28. Members will never leave their vehicle. They will register, cast their ballot and receive a Jumbo 24-Can Cooler Tote Bag as a registration gift. Safety measures will be taken and employees will wear personal protective equipment.

All registered members will be eligible for the prize drawings which will be held at the conclusion of the business meeting. The grand prize is a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, the second prize is a Husqvarna 48-inch riding lawn mower and the third prize is a $500 electric bill credit. Additional door prizes including electric bill credits and Visa gift cards will also be awarded.

There will be multiple early drive-thru registration and voting sites with extended hours in all of the counties the cooperative serves.

The registration locations, dates and times are as follows:

Monday, August 24 – Chester County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Faith and Love Christian Center located at 540 Great Falls Highway in Chester.

Tuesday, August 25 – Kershaw County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church located at 1062 Ridgeway Road in Lugoff.

Wednesday, August 26 – Fairfield County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Winnsboro Office located at 3129 Highway 321 North in Winnsboro.

Thursday, August 27 – Richland County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Blythewood Office located at 701 Blythewood Road in Blythewood.

Friday, August 28 – Fairfield County from 7 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Winnsboro Office located at 3129 Highway 321 North, Winnsboro.

Election of Board Members

This year, members will elect four trustees and also vote on bylaw amendments and a single member voting district question. Fairfield Electric’s active members will receive an Official Notice of the meeting with complete details. Only members with an active electric account will be eligible to register and vote. For additional details and to view the business meeting, go to www.fairfield.coop.