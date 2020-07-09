Heirloom Fine Art Gallery opens

By

Chamber president Gene Stephens, left, and Susan Yenner, right, hold the ribbon while Barbara Yongue cuts it with flair to open her Heirlooom Fine Art Gallery. | Photos: Martha Ladd

WINNSBORO – Opening night of artist Barbara Yongue’s new Heirloom Fine Art Gallery in downtown Winnsboro drew 90 attendees Friday night. Approximately 30 attended the ribbon cutting earlier that day.

“I was overwhelmed by the attendance,” Yongue said. “Everyone was so welcoming. Plus, I was thrilled that we sold 11 paintings. It was a wonderful, fun evening.”

The small gallery is located behind the clock at 121 E. Washington Street.

Munching on shrimp cocktail, chicken salad, ginger and cream cheese cookies, attendees viewed and purchased Yongue’s work from 5 – 8 p.m.

Yongue said she plans to paint on site, hold art shows and provide a meeting place for the Fairfield County Arts Council at the gallery.

“I believe with the support of the unique small businesses and restaurants in town, Winnsboro could become a destination, and I hope that Heirloom Fine Art Gallery will be a big part of the draw,” Yongue said.

Yongue and art patron Linda Eicherst

Kay and Guerry Hensley arrive.

Rep. Annie McDaniel, Miss US United Amie Sidberry, County Council Chair Neil Robinson and Miss US United Queen of Queens Tangela Kitchens | Contributed