MLILY to expand workforce by 35%

By

WINNSBORO – Seven months after the official opening of its vertically integrated factory in Winnsboro, mattress manufacturer MLILY USA is expanding again and looking to grow its workforce by 35 percent to fill a third shift and increase its production to more than 6,000 units a day.

The company opened the 650,000-square-foot facility in December and since then has seen demand for its products soar.

Today, MLILY is manufacturing 2,000 mattresses a day with two shifts and 185 employees at its Winnsboro facility, and the company is forecasting demand will top 6,000 by the end of the August. At that time, the company expects to be at full employment with 250 workers.

“As the bedding industry continues its rebound, we are seeing significant growth and expect that growth to continue as more and more retailers and mattress suppliers are looking to fill their product list with mattresses made in the U.S.,” said Stephen Chen, president of MLILY USA. “As retail reopens from the countrywide shutdown due to COVID-19, and fears of supply chain disruptions continue to grow, we are filling the need for a number of leading retailers, as well as meeting the demand for private label contract manufacturers, that are looking for domestic supply partners,” Chen said.

MLILY is looking for a variety of skilled workers to fill a number of positions, including jobs on the production lines, in the warehouse, sewing and factory supervisory jobs.

The company, which is currently running multiple production lines in the facility, recently installed its first robotics machines for added production and has completed its automated racking system in the factory’s foam pouring area for foam storage.

“The excitement over our growth, both within the factory and the Winnsboro community, is palpable,” said Chad Reinsel, director of manufacturing. “We expect the demand for our products to continue to grow, which allows us to continue to invest in the community and its residents.”

The company manufactures its wide range of mattresses and pillows in the factory, including the Ego, Wellflex, Mprove and Dreamer lines. All of the mattresses from the factory are roll-packed.

MLILY USA’s parent company Healthcare Co., Ltd. invested nearly $50 million in the former Mack Truck plant that had been dormant for nine years after Guardian Building Products left the community. In addition to producing mattresses for retailers throughout North America, the MLILY factory manufacturers springs and proprietary memory foam used in its mattresses.

Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, MLILY USA’s mattresses, pillows and sleep accessories are manufactured in state-of-the-art factories around the world, including China, Thailand, Serbia and Winnsboro that span more than 6 million square feet. With products sold worldwide.