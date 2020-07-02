Muller Awards

By





BLYTHEWOOD – The Muller family presents two annual awards to honor Muller Road Middle School students who exemplify the characteristics that are modeled and held in the highest regard by the legacy of their parents, George and Catherine Muller.

Students receiving these awards are “best suited by exemplary character, academic achievement, physical fitness, appreciation for the arts and concern for others to follow the fine examples of George Frederick Muller and Catherine McCuen Muller, as citizens and leaders looking to the future and making the world a better place for us all.”

Pictured above are the 2020 awardees, Rachel Brown, left, and Kyle Greene.