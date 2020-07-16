Pig on the Ridge canceled

By

RIDGEWAY – This won’t be the year of the pig.

The Pig on the Ridge festival steering committee made the decision this week to cancel the Pig on the Ridge festival that was scheduled for the first weekend in November in Ridgeway.

It would have been the 22nd year for the successful festival.

“I know that everybody hates for us not to have it,” said Rufus Jones, one of the four original steering committee members. “We always have thousands of people here, so we just can’t take the chance. The safety and health of our citizens and visitors must come first. We just don’t know how things will be by that time, but it sounds like the COVID-19 could be even worse by October and November,” Jones said.

The other members of the steering committee are Don Prioleau, Henry Dixon and Gloria Keeffe, who replaced Tom Connor who retired from his POTR duties last year.

“We appreciate the loyalty of all our sponsors, cook teams, vendors, volunteers, car show participants, and all others who make our festival possible,” Prioleau said. “We’ll see everybody next year.”