Sharing Food

By

Distribution volunteers Rep. Annie McDaniel and Fairfield County Recreation Department employee Larry Perry load boxes of fruits and vegetables into 200 vehicles at the Fairfield County Commerce Center during the County’s fifth food distribution event.

Sponsored by Fairfield County Council and Fairfield Forward, the event distributed a total of 800 boxes at the Commerce Center, McCrorey -Listen School of Technology, Fairfield County Airport and Mitford Fire Station. The drive-thru pick-up service was only available to Fairfield County citizens and the food was provided by Senn Brothers.