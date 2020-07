By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information as to the whereabouts of Rachel Kathleen Gladney, 36. Gladney is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black tights and a purple shirt about 12:50 p.m. on June 27, near Columbia Road in Winnsboro.

If you have any information please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office @ (803) 635-4141.