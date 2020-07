By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 4 – 8 p.m., in Doko Park next to Town Hall. A growing number of vendors offer fresh fruits and vegetables, jellies and jams, stylish face masks, meal preparation services, flowering plants, crafts, polenta, desserts, music and more. Please wear a mask and keep your distance for an enjoyable afternoon of shopping in the park.