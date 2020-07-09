Pauling wanted for attempted murder

By

WINNSBORO – A Winnsboro man is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple gun shots at another man who was standing in his front yard with his daughter and a woman on Friday, June 3.

After a dispute with his daughter, the daughter called her mother to come get her, according to the incident report. After the mother drove up, the report stated that another (red) car also drove up to the house on Smalltown Road in Winnsboro.

Virgel Alvester Pauling, 26, reportedly got out of the red car and got into a physical altercation with the father, 47, officials said. The father reported to deputies that as he had the subject in a choke hold, the women came at him with a bat and a crowbar. He released the subject who then went to the red car, retrieved a gun and fired two shots at the father and six or seven shots into the father’s truck that was parked in the yard near his residence, the incident report states.

The father told deputies that one of the females, age 39, picked up some of the spent shell casings and left the property with Pauling. Deputies reported finding several spent casings in and around the victim’s truck.

There is a warrant for Pauling’s arrest. The incident is under investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Pauling was charged on April 17, 2020 with three counts of grand larceny, one count of first degree burglary and two counts of second degree burglary.