Shootout at Cuz’s Corner

(An earlier report in The Voice erroneously named Alexander Rhoring as a suspect who was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery with Intent to Kill. That information is not correct and The Voice regrets that error.)

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro Public Safety officers were called to Cuz’s Corner service station on S. Congress Street on Tuesday, July 28 about 7 p.m. to investigate shots fired.

At this time, according to WDPS Chief John Seibles, no arrests have been made.

A witness told officers that two cars – a black one and a white one – drove past the station, shooting at each other.

A review of the store’s video showed two vehicles traveling on Calhoun Street from Vanderhorst Street. The first vehicle, which was a dark color, pulled into the parking lot near the trash dumpsters. The second (light colored) vehicle continued on Calhoun Street to Congress. As the vehicles passed each other, gunshots were exchanged, according to the report.

After officers found no victim at the station, central dispatch advised them that EMS had been dispatched to an address on Westgate Drive in reference to a gun hot victim.

According to officers, that victim was located at a Columbia Hospital where he told medical personnel that he suffered from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot.

After officers met the gunshot victim at the home on Westgate Drive, he led them to a black handgun with an extended magazine under a doghouse in the back yard, according to authorities. He was then taken to the Winnsboro Police Department for questioning.

The investigation is on going.

This story was updated on July 31, 2020 at 1:11 p.m.