Calvin “Chip” Jackson has died.

By

Jackson

COLUMBIA – Calvin “Chip” Jackson, a Richland County Councilman and former longtime Richland District 2 School Board member, has died. He was 65.

The cause of his death is not yet known, but sources say it was from natural causes.

While Jackson represented district 9 (northeast Richland County, including a portion of LongCreek Plantation), he was a longtime champion of Blythewood 29016 residents in district 2 and 7 as well, standing with them on zoning issues that came before Richland County Council, including commercial zoning issues on Rimer Pond Road.

Jackson has served on Richland County Council since 2016, effectively winning a second term after besting Jonnieka Farr in a runoff on June 23. Farr was one of three candidates opposing Jackson in the primary. Jackson would most likely have been re-elected in November since no candidates from another party have filed for his seat.

Prior to being on County Council, Jackson served for eight years on the Richland District 2 school board, including two years as its chairman. He was the deputy superintendent of the South Carolina Department of Education from 1999 to 2005.

Jackson previously served as the chief operating officer at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.

On Richland County Council, Jackson served as chair of the transportation penny program committee and the economic development committee.

