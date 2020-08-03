COVID-19 numbers by zip code

By

SCDHEC’s latest update for coronavirus case numbers in the following Blythewood and Fairfield County zip codes.

BLYTHEWOOD – 304 reported cases

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – 533 reported cases, 23 deaths

Fairfield ranks sixth highest county in the state for COVID-19 cases at 2,385.11 per 100,000 residents

Because DHEC does not report specific case numbers for several of the ZIP codes in Fairfield County any more, we are not able to give an accurate breakdown of cases by ZIP code, only totals for the county.

Latest update: Monday, August 3 at 5:32 p.m.