Fall sports start dates shift again

COLUMBIA – The high school football season in South Carolina has another new official start date as of Wednesday morning.

The S.C. High School League’s executive committee voted 18-0 Wednesday to move the start of football practice to Sept. 8, two weeks later than previously announced. The first football games can be played on Sept. 25, also two weeks later than previously announced.

If COVID-19 causes fall sports to be canceled altogether, there is now an option to move them to the spring.

Teams received a letter from the SCHSL stating that spring calendars could be modified if a fall sport’s dates have to be moved due to COVID-19 conditions.

The new plan is to have a seven-game regular season that starts Sept. 25, with state championship games set for Dec. 4-5.

Other start dates for fall sports are:

Girls Golf – Start date: Aug. 17 Championship: Oct. 26-27

Swimming – Start date: Aug. 17. Championships: Oct. 10-12

Girls Tennis – Start date: Aug. 17. Championships: Oct. 31

Cross Country – Start date: Aug. 24. Championships: Oct. 30-31

Volleyball – Start date: Aug. 24. Championships: Nov. 4-7

Competitive cheer -Start date: Sept. 8. Championships: Dec. 15-19

Another significant change with Wednesday’s developments: only the top two teams in the region will make the playoffs for football, volleyball and tennis.