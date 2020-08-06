Happy 102 Birthday!

By

WINNSBORO – Sara Boulware turned 102 last week with a drive-thru birthday party at her daughter Betsy Weatherby’s home in Winnsboro. Led by a Winnsboro Public Safety Department patrol car blaring the Happy Birthday song, a caravan of friends, family and members of her church, First United Methodist Church, drove past shouting and waving their best wishes, hoisting balloons and signs from their vehicles.

The birthday girl waved back and later spent the afternoon poring through her many birthday cards.





