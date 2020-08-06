Sales tax holiday kicks off Friday

By

COLUMBIA – Computers, clothes, and school supplies are among a variety of items customers can purchase free of sales tax during South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Sales tax holiday from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina’s sales tax holiday.

“In these difficult times, tax free weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and even more, it’s a time to support our South Carolina businesses,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “Don’t forget, online purchases of eligible items from your local retailers’ websites are tax-free too.”

What’s Tax Free?

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

What’s Not?

Items that are not tax-free during the sales tax holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $21.7 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday.

Tips for safe sales tax holiday shopping

Online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too. Find cybersecurity tips at dor.sc.gov/securitycenter.

Check with your local retailer for online shopping, delivery, or curbside pick-up options.

If you shop in-store, practice social distancing and other guidelines recommended by the CDC and SCDHEC to help protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Get the details and start planning your tax free weekend by visiting dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend for shopping lists and FAQs.

Follow SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for tax free weekend updates, resources, and reminders.