Sheriff seeks suspects in Blair murder

By

BLAIR – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred in the Blair area of Fairfield County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 2.

Andrew Trapp, 34, has been identified as the murder victim in a shooting incident. Two other unidentified persons were injured.

Deputies responded to a shooting incident on Cole Trestle Road where there had been a large gathering of several hundred people. Upon arrival, deputies found three gunshot victims. Fairfield County EMS transported all three victims to the hospital where Trapp was pronounced dead.

Investigators are currently following up on investigative leads to identify the shooter(s) involved in the incident.

“This was a senseless act and we grieve with Mr. Trapp’s family at this time,” Sheriff Will Montgomery said in a statement released Monday. “We are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers. We have been told that there were several hundred people at this gathering and know that someone must have seen something or have some information regarding the identity of the individual, or individuals, responsible for these crimes,” Montgomery stated.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (803-635-4141) or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.