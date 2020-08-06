By

The American Red Cross is currently facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.

Pictured above, doing his part, Blythewood Mayor Bryan Franklin is shown here donating blood during The Blood Connection’s mobile blood drive at Town Hall on July 20. The drive collected 27 pints of blood, and donors received a $20 Visa gift card as well as free Covid-19 antibody testing for participating. Pictured with Franklin are donor representative Diane Jones and phlebotomists Michele and Kimberly.

Pictured below, during a blood drive on Monday at the First United Methodist Church in Winnsboro, donations of 32 units exceeded the church’s goal of 23.