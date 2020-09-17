Fairfield Electric offers free seedlings to community

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Fairfield Electric Cooperative has launched a program to help replace trees in its service area that are cut down during right-of-way construction and maintenance. The program is called TREEMendUs.

“Our plans are to have an annual event where we provide free tree seedlings to our members and community,” Fairfield Electric CEO Bruce Bacon recently announced. The program is expected to ‘take root’ in October, and the seedlings will be Crepe Myrtles.

The first event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the company’s Blythewood office or between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Winnsboro office.

Each Co-op member can receive up to three seedlings on a first come, first served basis, Bacon said.

The seedlings will be small, so Bacon suggested members may want to transfer them to a larger container for a year or two before planting. Crepe Myrtles grow approximately 20 feet in height with a spread of 12 to 15 feet.

“Trees are important to our environment and I encourage our members to plant a tree,” Bacon said. “We look forward to many more events in the future and I anticipate this program will be a TREEMendUs success,” he said.

To reserve seedlings, contact Lisa Johns at 803-691-3615 or by email at [email protected]

The Blythewood office is located at 701 Blythewood Road, in Blythewood. The Winnsboro office is located at 3129 U.S. Hwy. 321 N., in Winnsboro.